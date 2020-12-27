SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.
SSSS opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. SuRo Capital has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.54 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.
SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 440.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.
About SuRo Capital
Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.
