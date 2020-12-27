Sun BioPharma (NASDAQ:SNBP) Shares Up 1.3%

Sun BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNBP)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 14,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 26,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Sun BioPharma in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71.

Sun BioPharma (NASDAQ:SNBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sun BioPharma stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNBP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 123,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Sun BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Sun BioPharma (NASDAQ:SNBP)

Sun BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

