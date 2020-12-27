Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SUM. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Summit Materials from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $19.22 on Friday. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $645.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.20 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Cantie purchased 5,100 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Summit Materials by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 64.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

