Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Hope Bancorp worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 344.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

HOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $15.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

