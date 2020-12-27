Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Upwork were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Upwork by 426.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Upwork by 25.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $27,134.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,467,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,591 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $127,947.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,315 shares of company stock worth $5,740,990 over the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $41.42.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

