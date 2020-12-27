Strs Ohio Has $711,000 Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NYSE ABG opened at $139.84 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $319.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

