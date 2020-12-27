Strs Ohio Has $656,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 71,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $572,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.8% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 27,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

