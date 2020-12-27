Strs Ohio Buys New Shares in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Anaplan by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Anaplan by 14.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 6.1% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $48,496.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $3,549,612.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,146,398 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLAN shares. FBN Securities boosted their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist upped their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

NYSE PLAN opened at $72.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.35. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

