Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist began coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,144,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

STRA traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.09. The company had a trading volume of 63,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,107. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.23. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

