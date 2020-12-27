STRAKS Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $45,747.21 and approximately $96.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,404.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $692.62 or 0.02527372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.10 or 0.00496640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $355.84 or 0.01298462 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00604686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00251833 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00021785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000110 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

