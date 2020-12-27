STPT Reaches Market Cap of $14.03 Million (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. STPT has a total market capitalization of $14.03 million and $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STPT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, STPT has traded up 40.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00126551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019623 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00192104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00618557 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00330433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00056601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00089311 BTC.

STPT Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. The official website for STPT is stp.network . The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

