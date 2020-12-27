State Street Corp Sells 3,300 Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 616,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $641.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Santander downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Banco BBVA Argentina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

