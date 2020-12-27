State Street Corp Sells 2,626 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 552,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 595.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 166,362 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TKC opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.1178 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Separately, Erste Group raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

