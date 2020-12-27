State Street Corp Purchases 39,489 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

State Street Corp increased its position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,489 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Retractable Technologies worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth about $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth about $99,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:RVP opened at $11.30 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RVP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Retractable Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Retractable Technologies Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

