State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Titan International worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWI. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWI. BidaskClub upgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $4.70 on Friday. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $288.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.96.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $304.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.88 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

