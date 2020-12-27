State Street Corp Cuts Stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in IDT were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in IDT in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in IDT in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in IDT in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in IDT by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in IDT by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDT shares. TheStreet raised IDT from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut IDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

IDT opened at $12.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $319.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.08. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 46.24% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

