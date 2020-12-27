State Street Corp Buys 25,018 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 526.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,018 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $80,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

