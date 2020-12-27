StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Position Lowered by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in StarTek were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRT. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StarTek during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 286.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 37,640 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of StarTek from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

In other StarTek news, Director Mukesh Sharda acquired 206,814 shares of StarTek stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $1,451,834.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SRT opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $305.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.96. StarTek, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

