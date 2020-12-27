Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,814 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 415,858 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOG. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 92,950 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7,658.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,165,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 3,124,294 shares during the period.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.73 million.

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,811,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.