Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151,310 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of McEwen Mining worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUX. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at $1,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 140.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 463,571 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 65.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 709,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 280,240 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 29.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 180,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 74.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 403,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 171,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

MUX stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $402.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. The business had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

