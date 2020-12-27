Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 44,392 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44,392 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in State Street by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in State Street by 46.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $53,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on STT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of STT stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

