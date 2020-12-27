Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 10,461 Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRMY shares. ValuEngine lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

