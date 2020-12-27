Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.64 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.318 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,270.00%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

