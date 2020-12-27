Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $360,000 Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Photronics worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Photronics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Photronics by 174.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 85,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $98,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,019.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,407.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,340 shares of company stock valued at $168,025. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLAB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

