Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $308,880.00. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $212,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,920 shares of company stock valued at $872,848. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.76 million. Equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

