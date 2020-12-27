Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $541.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $709,225.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,481.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $128,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,106 in the last three months. 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,468,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,878,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,066,000 after acquiring an additional 93,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,744,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,554 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $13,600,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,231,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 231,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

