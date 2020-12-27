Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 334.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,441,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.32. 152,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.98. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

