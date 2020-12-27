Spectiv (SIG) Reaches Market Cap of $13,298.70

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Spectiv token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. Spectiv has a market cap of $13,298.70 and approximately $56.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00046061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.21 or 0.00293281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.52 or 0.02071432 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

