SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:XKST) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:XKST) fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.70 and last traded at $54.95. 33,245 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,812% from the average session volume of 1,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.