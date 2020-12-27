SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.06 and last traded at $74.51. Approximately 880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average of $64.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 617.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.