Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to announce sales of $25.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.32 million and the lowest is $25.18 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $21.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $102.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.19 million to $103.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $101.14 million, with estimates ranging from $100.05 million to $102.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $194,118.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,924.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $372,283 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 92,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 79.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFST traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,856. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $273.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

