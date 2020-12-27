SOMESING Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.98 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One SOMESING token can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 tokens. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

SOMESING Token Trading

SOMESING can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

