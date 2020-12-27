Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sogou from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sogou by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sogou by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sogou during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sogou during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SOGO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 383,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,831. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.49. Sogou has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.70 million. Sogou had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Research analysts expect that Sogou will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

