SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,531 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,629,657 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

NYSE:SM opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 5.52. SM Energy has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

