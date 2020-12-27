Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $31.65 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $322.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.25 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,917,000 after purchasing an additional 200,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 11.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,195,000 after purchasing an additional 147,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $28,062,000.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

