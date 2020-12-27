Skycoin Price Tops $0.67 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $12.64 million and approximately $695,366.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 41.1% higher against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002481 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00127634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00635762 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00156186 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00325872 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00057303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00085795 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

