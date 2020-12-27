SIX Hits One Day Volume of $60,842.00 (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, SIX has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. SIX has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $60,842.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIX token can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Stellarport and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00127479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019989 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00193513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00631241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00326695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00057244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00087481 BTC.

SIX Profile

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official website is six.network . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&&

Buying and Selling SIX

SIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Stellarport and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

