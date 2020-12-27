SingularDTV Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $222,044.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00046268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00292161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00029685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $554.66 or 0.02073948 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.