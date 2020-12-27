Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLGN. ValuEngine lowered Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Silgan from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $36.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Silgan has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. Silgan’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 12.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 77,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Silgan by 6.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 50.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 243.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 33,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

