Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at TD Securities

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SCL. Cormark set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of SCL stock opened at C$3.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.84. Shawcor Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$13.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$259.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$267.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$294.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shawcor Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

