Sentinel Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $44,519.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.