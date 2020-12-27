Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.70.

Get Senseonics alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.78.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Senseonics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 47,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Senseonics by 709.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 509,264 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Senseonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.