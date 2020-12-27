Selfkey Trading Down 21% This Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Tidex and ABCC. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 21% lower against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $453,403.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,557,695,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, IDEX, Tidex, Kucoin, OKEx, Binance and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

