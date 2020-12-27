Selfkey 24-Hour Volume Reaches $410,529.00 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Selfkey token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Tidex and IDEX. Selfkey has a market cap of $6.76 million and $410,529.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00041859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00287452 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00030714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015053 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,557,695,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, RightBTC, Kucoin, Tidex, ABCC, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

