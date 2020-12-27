Sei Investments Co. Sells 29,583 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,583 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTCT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.08.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,500 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,277.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 124,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $6,232,472.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,088.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 618,272 shares of company stock worth $35,812,757. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

