Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,998,000 after buying an additional 1,238,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 61.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.