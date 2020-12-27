Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in JOYY in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JOYY by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 8.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JOYY alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

Shares of YY stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $108.21.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $925.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.28 million. Analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.