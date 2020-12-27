Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.19% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at $861,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 26.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 26,255 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LZB. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $1,954,589.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,858.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,496,142.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,713,077.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,565 shares of company stock worth $13,696,745. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $42.69.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

