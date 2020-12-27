Sei Investments Co. Buys 11,518 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 157.9% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 49.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 55,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $3,034,810.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,709,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,093,104 shares of company stock valued at $63,610,764 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $41.93.

SCCO opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

