SEEEN plc (SEEN.L) (LON:SEEN) Trading 9.5% Higher

SEEEN plc (SEEN.L) (LON:SEEN)’s share price traded up 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.45). 124,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 395% from the average session volume of 25,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.41).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.71.

SEEEN plc (SEEN.L) Company Profile (LON:SEEN)

SEEEN plc operates a social platform for sharing video micro-moments worldwide. Its services include advertising, ecommerce, digital licensing, content syndication, and promotion. SEEEN plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

